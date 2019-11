Madre hispana se reúne con hija secuestrada hace 10 años gracias a Facebook (VIDEO)

Mother, daughter reunited after 10 years

INCREDIBLE REUNION: At 5, she was abducted by her father, lied to about her mother, and later sent overseas to live with family in Nicaragua. At 15, she fled them, found solace with a group of nuns who helped her track down her mother, who had always held out hope of seeing her daughter again. This is that emotional moment. Read more: https://fox5atl.tv/2O36myO

Posted by FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday, November 20, 2019